Owning a weapon of any kind is a massive responsibility. That owner knows the danger of the instrument if it is used improperly. However, a small percentage of those gun owners believe they are living in a real life Grand Theft Auto video game and think they can use their dangerous instrument for the slightest inconvenience. This Corpus Christi woman did just that and was rightfully arrested.

We've all been there. We're out shopping and trying to find a good place to park. We find that spot and some jack hole whips into said spot knowing we were trying to park there. Some expletives will most likely be exchanged then we'll move on. As angering as this situation can be, pulling a gun out and pointing it at a person IS NOT how to handle this problem.

A Corpus Christi woman thought it was the solution and she is now in jail for it.

Rossie Dennis, 60, of Corpus Christi was caught on video pointing her handgun at a stranger over a single parking spot. This could have turned into a very bad situation but luckily did not. Corpus Christi police were called to the parking lot where the threat took place. Police were able to identify Dennis from video the victim took and issued an arrest warrant.

Rossie Dennis is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon with her bond set at $50,000.

Any responsible gun owner is reading this article giving themselves a facepalm. A responsible gun owner knows that their instrument is meant to be used only in the face of a real threat to them or to their family. A responsible gun owner knows that being upset with someone over a damn parking spot is not what their weapon is used for. This woman, in my mind, does not represent a responsible gun owner and should not be allowed to own one if she has the mental compacity to use one in this manner.

Thankfully, no one was injured or shot in this incident. It could have been a whole lot worse.

