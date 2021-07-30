If you're looking for a quick weekend getaway this summer, an AIRBNB in Flint, TX may be right up your alley. It's not too far from anywhere in East Texas, but is this picturesque space worthy of the title of East Texas' most expensive AIRBNB?

Well, that depends.

If 40 acres to yourself and your family and friends is intriguing you're going to want to keep reading. Oh, and you're certainly going to want to take-in all the pictures down below from this stunning property.

Are you rolling deep? No problem. Silver Star Ranch will sleep up to 14 guests, and features numerous seating for outdoors. Do you love to cook and bbq? It boasts a huge outdoor kitchen, fireplace and firepit. Fishing sound nice? There is a fully stocked fishing lake, where you can also participate in non-motorized water sports.

Looking to go for a walk during this muggy blistering hot East Texas evening? You can get all the walking in you can handle on it's nice sandy trails where you can also explore piney woods.

Hell, they'll even provide support staff if you need it.

Silver Star Ranch looks to be a wonderfully rustic shabby chic ranch. It is the perfect location to escape for the weekend, and actually enjoy the beautiful piney woods of East Texas.

And, hey, if you just want to relax with a good book you won't have any trouble the ranch offers so many places to curl up and just read, or take in all the wonderful scenery. Don't take my word for it, partake of the wonderful picture gallery below.

And you thought there was no place for a swanky outdoor getaway right here in East Texas. So, what do you think? Is East Texas' Most Expensive AIRBNB Worth $875/Night?