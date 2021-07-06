Over the past year, there's been quite a bit of speculation around the notion that the 51-year-old Texas actor, beloved by many, could be considering running for political office--the office many think is most likely? Texas Governor.

In fact, there have been several polls done to get a sense of how Texans might feel about McConaughey's "maybe" gubernatorial race. Several of these polls have shown a strong standing for McConaughey--some even show him out-polling our current Governor, Greg Abbott.

And after the video he posted on this past July 4th, the speculation and chatting and pondering has only increased.

The two-and-a-half minute video he posted on his social media, although light-hearted and frankly chuckle-inducing, at times, does seem to encourage a sense of unity among Americans, as leaders are often expected to do. The setting behind him? The American flag.

He wishes America a happy birthday, and goes on to discuss how important it is for us all to work together and to accept our "collective responsibility" as a nation. After all, he said, "we're all in this together."

He admitted that last year was a bit perplexing, but then attempted to smooth the rough edges of 2020's folly because, and no-one else could say it quite like this:

"But let's also remember that we are babies. As a country, we are basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries' timeline. And we're gonna go through growing pains—we are going through growing pains."

He went on to explain that he wasn't excusing, but rather dealing with reality as it is. He encouraged all Americans to keep learning and growing because "the alternative sucks."

I told you he kept it pretty light-hearted.

But aside from his casual tone, it does seem evident that McConaughey has a sincere love for this country, and that has been appealing to Texas voters, apparently.

Last Sunday, another poll was taken at the University of Texas, where McConaughey currently serves as "minister of culture." It showed McConaughey remains a popular potential candidate for Governor of Texas.

How about for you?

