Is Texas Ready For The Steepest Dive Coaster In The World? Hell, Yes It Is!

Get our free mobile app

The 'world's steepest dive coaster' is getting ready to open in less than a month at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and who wants to be there to ride opening day, this guy does!

According to the park's website, Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger is going to be holding riders in place after ascending the lift hill and before going over the edge of the 'cliff' Dr. Diabolical will dangle them over the 'cliff' as they stare down at the ground below right before releasing them into a 95-degree, beyond vertical drop into a 150-foot dive.

That is just the beginning of this awesome new roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The new thrill ride, scheduled to open on July 30th, is part of the park's 30th-anniversary celebration. The ride will carry 21 passengers at a time on this coaster that features eight different thrilling elements.

Dr. Diabolical's eight featured ride elements:

Face-First cliffhanger hold

95-degree beyond vertical drop

Immelmann inversion

270-degree zero-g roll

75 foot near vertical drop

wild banked turn

extreme airtime hill

high-speed spiral

This coaster will reach speeds of 60 miles per hour, is 150 feet tall, covers 2,501 feet of track, and will be the world's steepest dive coaster when it opens.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Six Flags Fiesta Texas loading...

The coaster is themed after Dr. Diabolical who proclaims to have found an elixir from the fountain of youth and is capable of preserving life. She has built this machine and is using riders to fulfill her evil plan and looks forward to frightening the world with her menacing creatures.

Check out the point-of-view promotional video.

This park continues to add to its already impressive line-up of roller coasters, including:

Iron Rattler

Wonder Woman Golden Lasso coaster

Superman: Krypton Coaster

Poltergeist

Goliath

Batman: The Ride

If you're a roller coaster enthusiast, this is one ride and one park that you must hit up soon!

There are 7 Exciting And Thrilling Amusement Parks Within 6 Hours Of Tyler Within a half-a-day drive of East Texas, you could be experiencing some of the best roller coasters and amusement park rides in the country. You will definitely be experiencing an adrenaline rush and screaming at the top of your lungs as you take that big plunge down the first drop on some world-class roller coasters or on any other ride at these amusement parks.

Six Flags Over Texas Mourns The Loss Of Former Favorite Park Rides Six Flags Over Texas wrapped up a huge celebration in August as it celebrated its 60th anniversary. During the 60 year history of Six Flags, there has been a handful of memorable rides, attractions and shows that have had to be retired and removed from the park for various different reasons. Here's a look back at them as they were displayed for the parks' 'Fright Fest' event.

These Waterparks Provide A Splashing Good Time For East Texans As the heat begins to bake East Texas, you'll find some relief from the heat and humidity at these nearby waterparks.