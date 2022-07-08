Is Texas Ready For The Steepest Dive Coaster In The World? Hell, Yes It Is!
The 'world's steepest dive coaster' is getting ready to open in less than a month at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and who wants to be there to ride opening day, this guy does!
According to the park's website, Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger is going to be holding riders in place after ascending the lift hill and before going over the edge of the 'cliff' Dr. Diabolical will dangle them over the 'cliff' as they stare down at the ground below right before releasing them into a 95-degree, beyond vertical drop into a 150-foot dive.
That is just the beginning of this awesome new roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. The new thrill ride, scheduled to open on July 30th, is part of the park's 30th-anniversary celebration. The ride will carry 21 passengers at a time on this coaster that features eight different thrilling elements.
Dr. Diabolical's eight featured ride elements:
- Face-First cliffhanger hold
- 95-degree beyond vertical drop
- Immelmann inversion
- 270-degree zero-g roll
- 75 foot near vertical drop
- wild banked turn
- extreme airtime hill
- high-speed spiral
This coaster will reach speeds of 60 miles per hour, is 150 feet tall, covers 2,501 feet of track, and will be the world's steepest dive coaster when it opens.
The coaster is themed after Dr. Diabolical who proclaims to have found an elixir from the fountain of youth and is capable of preserving life. She has built this machine and is using riders to fulfill her evil plan and looks forward to frightening the world with her menacing creatures.
Check out the point-of-view promotional video.
This park continues to add to its already impressive line-up of roller coasters, including:
- Iron Rattler
- Wonder Woman Golden Lasso coaster
- Superman: Krypton Coaster
- Poltergeist
- Goliath
- Batman: The Ride
If you're a roller coaster enthusiast, this is one ride and one park that you must hit up soon!