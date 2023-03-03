New Racing Roller Coaster Coming To Six Flags Fiesta Texas In San Antonio

Get our free mobile app

Texas Six Flags theme parks are debuting a couple of new first-of-a-kind coasters at two of their parks this year. Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas will debut AQUAMAN: Power Wave Saturday, March 11th to the public, and Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas will introduce a new family racing coaster called KID FLASH Cosmic Coaster this summer.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is quickly becoming a coaster enthusiasts' destination thanks to a couple of high-profile roller coasters that have debuted at the park over the past couple of years including, Dr. Diabolical's Cliff Hanger and WONDER WOMAN Golden Lasso Coaster. Now the park is building the first-of-its-kind single-rail family roller coaster.

Most roller coasters are constructed using two rails, thanks to innovation, Six Flags Fiesta Texas will have the only single-rail racing roller coaster. The twin tracks will cross over each other a dozen times during the ride as the coasters compete to be the first to cross over the finish line.

This coaster will provide younger park guests the opportunity to ride a true roller coaster!

Most coasters have a 48" or 54" height requirement to them and there are those younger guests that are adrenaline junkies too and want to experience the feeling of a big roller coaster, well, this one will give them a great introduction if they are at least 36" tall. It will reach a maximum height of 25 feet and travel along more than 1100 feet of track.

The dueling racing coaster will offer a unique lighting package to the track that will immerse riders in their very own comic book story and give off quite the show at night.

Opening summer of 2023, Kid Flash Cosmic Coaster will be the only racing coaster in Texas and the world's first single-rail family racing coaster (although this same coaster is being installed at Six Flags Over Georgia in Atlanta too.)

Have fun kids! Any you adults accompanying your kids too!

