Is The Poltergeist Ride at Fiesta Texas Cursed?

For those of you that don't know, I love thrill rides and theme parks; my friends know this as well. So over the weekend, I was tagged a few different times with a story about the ride Poltergeist getting stuck at Fiesta Texas. I have my own theories about this ride below. As reported by KSAT 12 in San Antonio, reports of multiple people trapped on a roller coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas started to come into the fire department around noon. All twenty guests that were trapped on the Poltergeist roller coaster at Fiesta Texas were ultimately rescued in about 2 hours and no one was injured.

WHY IS THE POLTERGEIST ALWAYS CLOSED?

If you have visited Fiesta Texas, there is a good chance that the Poltergeist is closed. My family has season passes to Fiesta Texas and every time we go the Poltergeist is ALWAYS closed. If I think back the past two years in about 15 visits, the ride has been closed on almost every instance except one. Twice, the ride closed while we were in line. It wasn't until the last visit that my son and I actually rode the Poltergeist. While I have found no information that links the ride to being cursed, it does scare you a little more than most roller-coasters.

IS THE POLTERGEIST CURSED?

Not only does it launch you from 0-60 in 3.5 seconds, but the ride also features 4 inversions. Alongside the manufactured thrills, you also get a ride car that feels like it vibrates more than it should. There are loud mechanical noises that make you feel as if you shouldn't be there, and the ride just looks old, which makes for a much more intense ride. The ride was built in 1999 and received a fresh coat of paint in 2009. So is the ride cursed? NO! It's just old, time for a revamp or a new ride to go in its spot.

