Nurse Assaulted at Shreveport Hospital

Late last night Shreveport Police received a call from a hospital in the 1000 block of Highland Avenue of an assault of a nurse.

Shreveport police started the investigation upon arrival and found that a 68 year-old combative patient on the senior floor of the hospital had physically assaulted a nurse on that floor. The assault was violent in nature and resulted in the nurse having teeth knocked out of her mouth by the combative senior patient.

Shreveport Fire and EMS were dispatched to treat the nurse for her injuries.

This story is still developing and we will keep the story updated as more information is forthcoming.

