The COVID-19 Delta variant is still running rampant across the state of Texas and it is not only taking a toll on Texans, but also our healthcare workers.

Texas doctors, nurses and therapists have been caring for COVID-19 patients for over a year and a half now. In regards to the number of new cases, things started looking better in the late spring, but by mid to late July the number of cases started spiking once again in the state mainly due to the Delta variant. Things seem to be getting pretty dyer as hospital systems and staff are being stretched to the limit of their capabilities.

These therapists, nurses and doctors are caring for more younger patients and pediatric patients with this round of COVID-19 with the majority of the patients being unvaccinated. While these therapists, nurses and doctors are doing the best job they can while giving care to those that are sick, with many being near death, it is taking a toll on them as well.

After a twelve-and-a-half-hour shift, a Texas Respiratory Therapist breaks down in her car after arriving home and documents what her day is like on a hospital floor and she is to the point that she wants to quit nursing.

As jessnicki24 says in her video, she can 'only do what she can do' and is at the point that she wants to give up because she feels like it's not going to get better.

We need to show our support for the medical community, especially the one's working with the COVID patients because they are trying like hell to make a difference in their patients' lives, despite not being vaccinated or in the case of some patients having the will to live.

Jessnicki24 also posted a follow-up video thanking everyone for the support that they have shown her from her initial video. She says that she loves her job, it's just the crisis that is going on right now that is so challenging and overwhelming.

Whether you are vaccinated or not, we all still need to do our part to help stop the spread by continuing to limit our interactions with others, maintaining that six foot distance and wearing a mask. Although there is no cure for COVID-19, our best defense right now is through the vaccines that are available as well as wearing a mask.

