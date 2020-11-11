Is This ‘Proof’ the Loch Ness Monster Exists?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

2020 has been a wild year, to say the least. And if you've been keeping up with the world of cryptozoology, it's been especially crazy. There's been literally dozens of hard to explain scientific discoveries and UFO sightings. Now, it appears there has been a major breakthrough on the Loch Ness Monster front.

Let's start with the Smithsonian Magazine - the official journal of the Smithsonian Institute. On November 6th, they published a story on the discovery of a new prehistoric reptile that resembles a "mix of Loch Ness Monster, alligator and toothy T. Rex". The article claims that the newly discovered reptile, called the Brevicaudosaurus jiyangshanensis, is the smaller 'cousin' of 16 foot monster nothosaurs. While this, in itself, doesn't prove the existence of Nessie...it does prove that nothosaurs have relatives that we don't have a lot of information and are still being discovered. You can read the full article on the discovery here.

Now, on top of the discovery of this new Loch Ness Monster looking reptile, Ronald Mackenzie was running sonar over the Loch last month and made a "compelling" discovery. According to Mackenzie, there's some sort of 33 foot long creature in the depths of Loch Ness. Here's what he told the Sun: “It was right in the middle of the loch at about 558ft down. It was big – at least 33ft. The contact lasted 10 seconds while we passed over. I’ve been on the loch since I was 16 years old and I have never seen anything like it." You can read that story here.

But, that's not all. Just a few days ago, retired Captain Rod Michie came forward with his own story and sonar photos that are similar in nature to Mackenzie's. Michie told the Sun, "I used to see surprising things visually or by sonar, but every time there was a logical explanation. But this contact was different. It really is unexplained. I passed over this point many times later but never saw anything again."

However, unlike Mackenzie who believes that Nessie might be legit, Michie offered the Sun a more reasonable explanation. He believes "there is something unexplained down there. My guess is that it is big eel – 20 to 30-feet long."

So, clearly there is SOMETHING in Loch Ness. Whether Nessie is some sort of pre-historic creature or just a giant eel is yet to be determined. But, every day, it seems that we're getting a bit closer to the truth.

By the way, just in case you were wondering, there have been 10 'accepted' sightings this year by the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register.