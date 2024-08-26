Seven Things That Are Now Illegal To Throw Away In Texas

While disposing of certain types of batteries in your trashcan at home in Dallas, TX, and across The Lone Star State is just fine, there are a few types that tossing out could get you into legal trouble.

Most of us are likely aware that discarding items such as tires and paint in the trash is bad for the environment, but a few things on this list may surprise you.

Did you know that in Texas, "law requires businesses that sell these batteries to accept your old one when you purchase a new one?" That's why local auto parts retailers are set up to receive your old batteries, they're set up for recycling.

Here in Texas, we have the Litter Abatement Act, which outlines different levels of punishment based on what you dump and where you dump it. It's this act that could get you in trouble, charged with everything from a Felony with jail time, to a Class C Misdemeanor that carries just a fine.



CLICK FOR BANNED Matthew McConaughey 'DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS' AD

One thing that can be confusing to many Texans when it comes to "illegal dumping", is the "illegal" part. The law does not necessarily pertain to public or private land. It's referring to what's being dumped, illegal substances or objects even on your property can get you in trouble.

If you get caught illegally dumping, you can face steep fines up to thousands of dollars or possibly even jail time. While penalties vary from state to state, illegal dumping in Texas is considered a serious crime and can be very costly. According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, the punishment is more severe the more waste you dump.

Here are a few items that you are not even supposed to dispose of in your own trash can or on your own land here in Texas.

Items That Are Now Illegal To Throw Away In Texas You're likely aware that discarding tires and paint in the trash could potentially catch you a case, but a few things on our list may surprise you.