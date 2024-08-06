Banned Matthew McConaughey Texas Commercial You Weren’t Supposed To See

It's a every Texans favorite saying. "Don't Mess With Texas," helped popularized by Texas icons including Willie Nelson, Eva Longoria, Ethan Hawke, Joe Jonas, and so many more.

It's a way of warning folks, Texans and non-Texans alike, not to litter in The Lone Star State. Through the years the popular ad campaign has seen some major star power.

And along the way there has been some controversy too. Perhaps none was part of a more controversial ad than Matthew McConaughey. If he ever does decide to run for governor this one might come back to bite him in the butt.

"Since 1986, the Texas Department of Transportation has educated everyone that Don’t mess with Texas® means don’t litter. Through commercials, scholarships, partnerships, and trash clean-up efforts, the phrase “Don’t mess with Texas” has significantly helped reduce litter in our state."

DON'T MESS WITH TEXAS. Or Oscar winning actor Matthew McConaughey might blow dart your ass and drag you to Oklahoma.

But in all seriousness I don't think anyone was traumatized by watching Matthew McConaughey blow darting some guy throwing trash on the side of the road, right? And if I remember correctly we cheered when he drug his polluting ass outside the state line,

I'll take tongue and cheek funny over garbage and litter on my Texas roads and everywhere else any day.

What's great about this too, is there is a very good chance you remember the commercial, whether you say it on television or in a movie theatre, but had no idea it was Matthew McConaughey.

Genius. I vote we start airing it again. Maybe get a sequel or prequel to it while we're at it. Those are popular these days.

What do you think? Too violent, or just the right amount of violent?

