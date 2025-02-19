10 Things Texans Always Explain But Non-Texans Never Understand

Howdy to my fellow Texans out there. If you're reading this and you're not from Texas, I extend to you a hearty welcome! Now, let's learn a few fun and important things today.

Some you'll love especially if you've lived in The Lone Star State for a while. A few other things that may leave you scratching your head. But that's okay. Let's just call this a Texas history lesson, in a compact, easy-to-follow type of way.

10 Things Texans Always Explain To Non-Texans

For folks who were born and raised here in Texas, they have plenty of experience with literally everything on this list. Texas football is their blood. It's something households dedicate months of weekends to. We'll also take a look at rodeo season, and all the BBQ we could care to eat. Being a Texan is something we take a lot of pride in.

We are widely known for our Texas pride. For many that's a good thing. Along with that, we do have a few 'unique' traditions. Those big, flowery-lookin' things you see teens in high school wearing to football games? Yeah, that's us.

Your favorite dance team performing at halftime for your high school, or even your professional football team? Yeah, you can thank Texas for that too... Even though that second one isn't a weird tradition.

So, let's hop on into our lesson, shall we? I just thought you'd want to know that Florida, North Carolina, Kentucky, Arizona, California...you know, wherever you are coast to coast, you just have Texas to thank for a few things.

Buckle up, amigos! Here we go.