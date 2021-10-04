It’s Not You, It’s Them – Facebook And Instagram Have Stopped Working

Get our free mobile app

Millions of users are suddenly left in the dark thanks to a major outage with the social media giant's infrastructure.

Facebook started delivering 'This site can't be reached' messages around 11 a.m. central time this morning. Up until then, the service was running fine.

Facebook's related platforms Instagram and What's App are affected too, but not as much as Facebook. Some users on these platforms can access their accounts and view their feeds, but they are unable to view any new posts, messages or comments, while others are only able to see their profile pic and a black screen.

There's no official word from Facebook yet on when you might expect to get back on the social media sites or what is causing the outages.

In the meantime, here's a random cat video from YouTube you can watch as you wait on the service to be restored!

With this outage, it might make some of us revert to face-to-face conversation!

