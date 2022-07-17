Shaq Moves Into Texas Home & He’s Already Spreading Love To Neighbors
As we already told you, NBA Hall of Fame Legend Shaquille O'Neal has officically moved into North Texas into his beautiful new home to keep an eye on his expanding "Big Chicken" franchise. The big fella is already making an impact and making headlines since his arrival by just being a "good neighbor".
The Legend Was Spotted in A Dallas Area Best Buy Paying For A Family's Items
Over the 4th of July holiday, Shaq was at a local Best Buy shopping for electronics for his new Texas home when he chatted with a couple who were at the store to shopping for a new washing machine. Shaq took it upon himself to pull out his credit card and buy the couple the washing machine they wanted but also he brought them a 70 inch TV.
He Was Also Spotted Handing Out Food And Cash To The Less Fortunate
View this post on Instagram
The four time NBA champ was also spotted just a few days later while out and about and noticed a woman down on her luck so Shaq went over and brought her a meal and gave her some cash as well. Folks might say that a lot of this is done for "the cameras" but Shaq has been known to do these kind of things when the cameras aren't on. As he settles into his new home in Carrollton, we're quite sure this won't be the last we're hear of Shaq's big giving!j