Top 21 Facebook Blackout Conspiracy Theories According to Twitter

Well, it happened. Mark Zuckerberg and his team were so scared about the 60 Minutes whistleblower on Sunday night that on Monday they had to go dark and scrub all the damning evidence. Orrrr, Zuck's return to his home planet caused a massive disturbance here on earth. It's hard to know for sure.

Last night, just after 7 p.m. ET, about six hours after the world came to a screeching halt, Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page: “Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now.” Bringing the end to the tech giant's largest shutdown in over a decade.

You do know that Twitter, which was not shutdown for six hours yesterday, was full of conspiracy theorists concerning Facebook longest blackout since 2008, right? Cause it was.

“To all the people and businesses around the world who depend on us, we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by today’s outage across our platforms,” said Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, in a blogpost late Monday.

That's the official, and completely guilt-ridden, statement from Facebook regarding Monday's outage. And since we can't rely on Zuck or his cronies to tell us what really happened, I hit up Twitter for some brilliantly laid out theories as to what actually went down in Menlo Park, CA.

It does appears a slight majority of Twitter users are placing the blame on Putin being the cause of the disruption, as he did make a vow last week regarding the social media giant's CEO (see below).

That was followed closely by Zuckerberg leaving earth to return home, and then the whistleblower interview, which she called a "betrayal of democracy," from the night prior. From a giant tech merger to a COVID vaccine mandate, there are so many great theories coming to light, and we gathered them all for you.

I'd be remiss if I didn't point out that no one pointed out that it was Monday though, so I'll do it. What if it was just "case of the Mondays?" Those can be a real b*tch.

And you know Twitter was ready and full of conspiracy theories as to why Facebook endured it's longest blackout since 2008. Here they all are.