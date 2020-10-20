2020 isn't through with us yet. My favorite Halloween cartoon TV watching tradition is being ruined this year. I will not be able to see 'It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown', because it's being moved from ABC to AppleTV+. The highly popular cartoon featuring the Charles Schulz Peanuts characters has been seen by countless numbers of children and adults every year, and sometimes twice a year, since it originally aired in 1966.

With that announcement, the only way you'll be able to view this beloved show is if you have a subscription to AppleTV+, something to which I do not have. There will be no Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and the rest of the gang along with Snoopy. There will be no watching Charlie Brown finally getting his invitation to the Halloween party and going trick or treating with the other kids, only to get rocks in his bag, while Snoopy engages the Red Baron and Linus waits for the the Great Pumpkin in the pumpkin patch in my house this year.

From this point on I'll have to remember the show and re-watch it in my memory or though the various clips that are available on YouTube. I sure hope CBS doesn't give up 'Rudolph, The Red Nosed Reindeer', 'Frosty The Snowman', 'Frosty Returns' and other Christmas favorites this year to streaming providers. And now I'm wondering if 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' is going to be moved from ABC over to AppleTV+ now too.

Here's to hoping you have a Happy Halloween and be safe trick or treating this year.