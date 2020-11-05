A Much Needed Smile – Charlie Brown / ZZ Top Crossover

I hate our world right now. Between a global virus, people acting outright ridiculous over an election and just a general lack of self discipline among people, it's tough to find some goodness somewhere. Well thanks to a random scrolling session through YouTube, I found this gem and couldn't stop smiling and felt so great after it was over.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang has always been a favorite of mine. I even went to the theater to see The Peanuts Movie when it came out in 2015 (yeah, a theater, remember those). It's not uncommon for me to sit down and watch "It's A Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," or "A Charlie Brown Christmas." I even read the Sunday morning and daily comics from the newspaper back in the day. So yeah, I love Charlie Brown.

I'm also a fan of ZZ Top. The Texas classic rockers have been putting out great music for over 50 years. They even recorded a couple of their albums in Tyler. So to see these two get a crossover really gave me some great feelings. I'm so sick of all the political arguing that's going on now. It's disgusting and frankly embarrassing how engrossed people are for a bunch man and woman babies in Washington D.C.

This crossover of Charlie Brown and ZZ Top's "La Grange" is absolutely awesome and I hope it brought you four minutes of a smile in a dark world we're in right now.