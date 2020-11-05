A Much Needed Smile – Charlie Brown / ZZ Top Crossover
I hate our world right now. Between a global virus, people acting outright ridiculous over an election and just a general lack of self discipline among people, it's tough to find some goodness somewhere. Well thanks to a random scrolling session through YouTube, I found this gem and couldn't stop smiling and felt so great after it was over.
Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang has always been a favorite of mine. I even went to the theater to see The Peanuts Movie when it came out in 2015 (yeah, a theater, remember those). It's not uncommon for me to sit down and watch "It's A Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," or "A Charlie Brown Christmas." I even read the Sunday morning and daily comics from the newspaper back in the day. So yeah, I love Charlie Brown.
I'm also a fan of ZZ Top. The Texas classic rockers have been putting out great music for over 50 years. They even recorded a couple of their albums in Tyler. So to see these two get a crossover really gave me some great feelings. I'm so sick of all the political arguing that's going on now. It's disgusting and frankly embarrassing how engrossed people are for a bunch man and woman babies in Washington D.C.
This crossover of Charlie Brown and ZZ Top's "La Grange" is absolutely awesome and I hope it brought you four minutes of a smile in a dark world we're in right now.