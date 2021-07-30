Both Dusty Hill and Charlie Brown Can Put a Smile on Our Face

No matter what your favorite music genre is, when ZZ Top comes on, you stop and listen. Part of the reason is because their sound sounds modern even though it was recorded decades ago. Another part of that is their music just puts a smile on your face. Combine that with the timeless animation of Charlie Brown and the smile just gets bigger.

Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang has always been a favorite of mine. I even went to the theater to see The Peanuts Movie when it came out in 2015. It's not uncommon for me to sit down and watch "It's A Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," or "A Charlie Brown Christmas." I even read the Sunday morning and daily comics from the newspaper back in the day. So yeah, I love Charlie Brown.

I'm also a fan of ZZ Top. The Texas classic rockers have been putting out great music for over 50 years. They even recorded a couple of their albums in Tyler. So to see these two get a crossover really gave me some great feelings. The sad news this week of the passing of Dusty Hill had me, like probably many of you, going on a ZZ Top musical binge. Despite the sadness, his contribution to ZZ Top's music still put a smile on my face.

Running back across this video of two of my favorites mixed together gave me a great moment of happiness. I hope watching the video at the top of the page brought you the same four minutes of happiness.

