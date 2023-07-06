It’s Time For Fun, Here Are 6 East Texas Weekend Events
I was talking with a co-worker here at the radio station this morning and we were mentioning that we could get used to these short three and four-day work weeks. Having the 4th of July holiday fall in the middle of the week has really broken up the same old routine while in the office and it has definitely shortened the work week for many employees throughout Tyler and Longview, Texas.
In a blink, another weekend is here and I don't think there is anyone complaining about it either! Thank you July 4th! Although there were quite a few events and happenings surrounding the holiday there are still more things to see and experience this weekend throughout East Texas. When it comes to the weather, it looks like we're in for a warming trend into the weekend (at least at this point) with heat and sunshine for Saturday and just the slightest chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm on Sunday.
Here's what's happening across East Texas for the weekend of July 8th:
For more information on any of these events, just click or tap the event name to be taken to the specific event page.
ArtWalk
Thursday 5p - 8p
Longview - downtown
This free event is a self-guided tour of downtown businesses and venues that exhibit and sell art. More than 100 artists could be on site displaying and selling their wonderful creations. There will also be food trucks on location along with street musicians.
Canton Balloon Fest
Friday and Saturday - 4p - 10p
First Monday Trade Days grounds - Canton
This two-day event features hot air balloons, nightly balloon glows, art vendors, kids activities, 5k glow run, car show and live music. This is a ticketed event. There are opportunities for you to take a tethered ride in a hot air balloon and untethered too.
East Texas Psychic Fair
Saturday 10a - 5p
Courtyard by Marriott - Tyler
The Psychic Fair offers up an assortment of vendors, psychics and more.
Texas Flood
Saturday - 7p
Liberty Hall - Tyler
This premier Texas blues band evolved from being a tribute band to Stevie Ray Vaughn to paying respects and playing music of the legends as well as a future blues band. Their high energy style will definitely take you on a journey of the blues.
Nac At Night Free Outdoor Movie: Monster's Inc.
Saturday - 8:30p
Visitors Center - Nacogdoches
Bring the family out for a fun time and see 'Monster's Inc.' for free! This is a rescheduled event and will happen Saturday behind the Visitor's Center on Pilar St. Grab the lawn chairs, blankets and some snacks and have a great time with the family.
Fantastic Cat (concert)
Sunday - 7p
Longview Museum Of Fine Arts - Longview