We will do anything to protect our kids. Doesn't matter if they're ours or somebody else's, if a child or teen is in trouble, we will jump in to protect them if they are in danger. Sometimes, though, despite our best efforts, kids will get themselves into a bad situation. This happened to some teens in Jacksonville, Texas who encountered a truly evil individual and tricked them into being a part of his illegal business. Thankfully, this man now faces life in prison for his illegal activities, along with his accomplices, who kept the illegal business going.

Get our free mobile app

Desnique Deshawn Herndon

Desnique Deshawn Herndon, I believe, is an evil individual. He has been convicted of six counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. He now faces life in federal prison for these convictions. This all started in 2019 when Herndon began recruiting teen girls to perform sex acts for money. To get these young girls, he promised great riches for the girls to be a part of his business. He would then take them to hotels in Tyler to carry out these sex acts for money.

Herndon recruited the girls by social media, deceived them by promising riches, and placed them in hotels in the Tyler area. - U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas

Desnique Deshawn Herndon - Gregg County Jail Desnique Deshawn Herndon - Gregg County Jail loading...

What Herdon and His Conspirators Did After His Arrest is Even More Appalling

Following Herdon's arrest for his sex trafficking business, his co-conspirators, Malcolm Kadeem Roberts, Patrick Lamont Cross, Jr. and Tavarus D. Watkins kept the business going to pay for Herdon's bond. Those three men pleaded guilty to other charges in this case; Roberts for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children and aggravated sexual assault of a child in Smith County; Cross for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children; and Watkins for interstate transport of a minor for illegal sexual activity (CBS 19).

The victims obviously have not been identified because of the nature of the crimes and because they are minors. The youngest of the victims, however, is 13 years old. 13! Evil is always around the corner. Parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents, be observant of what your kids are doing on social media. Predators like this can easily get ahold of them.

Learn a Brief History of 10 East Texas Towns Under a Population of 1,000 Texas is a state that is home to huge metropolises and quaint and cozy small towns. A lot of those small towns are in East Texas. Let's learn the brief history of some of these small towns under a population of 1,000.

10 Things Every East Texas Small Town has in Common Whether growing to big for it's britches or staying the lovely small that it is, every small town has these things in common. I'm picking on my hometown of Lindale, but for this list, you will find something very similar in your small town, if not all of them.