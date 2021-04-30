Jacksonville’s Most Expensive Home Is Only 2760 Sq. Ft.

Get our free mobile app

With a price tag just shy of two million dollars, you would think the home on the property would be bigger. That's not necessarily the case here in Jacksonville, here it's all about wide open spaces around you!

Where is the most expensive home in Jacksonville located?

As of April 28, 2021, the most expensive home can be found at 19529 Highway 79 East. The price tag on the property is $1,850,000 and it's been on the market now for over 215 days.

What makes this home so expensive and so special?

Privacy! If you're looking to get away from everyone, then this could be your place because it is sitting on more than 238 acres. It has so much land with it because it's also ranch property. There is plenty of room to raise horses, cattle or any other type of livestock you'd like to raise.

What are the features of the property?

The house itself was built in 2005 and features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms along with a half bath, office area and large covered outdoor kitchen. In addition, there's also a 1200 sq. ft. second home, large shop with enclosed game room and a horse barn. Now if you're really into horses and riding them you'll be excited about the lighted roping arena. For those time you really want to relax, you can visit one of the five ponds on the property and possibly catch dinner too!

This ranch property is no comparison to the most expensive homes in Tyler and Longview. Although I'm a city person, I could easily see myself owning this, if I had the money. Scroll through the gallery and check out not just the farm style home, but the beautiful scenery all around it.

A Look Inside Jacksonville's Most Expensive Home

