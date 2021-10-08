Jarvis Fest 2021 Kicks Off Next Week In Hawkins

Throughout the fall, HBCU's across the country will be hosting their "Homecoming" activities inviting students and alumni to "come home" to their alma mater and celebrate excellence. Our friends at Jarvis Christian College are getting ready for a big week of events as Jarvis Fest returns!

This year, Jarvis will be celebrating its 110th anniversary with a week long celebration of events kicking off Monday October 11th through October 16th on campus in Hawkins, Texas. There will be guest speakers, a coronation of Mr. & Mrs. Jarvis, a blue and gold tailgating party, volleyball and student versus alumni basketball game along with other activities. Here's a rundown on what's happening next week:

ON CAMPUS ACTIVITIES:

The fun begins on Monday with a mobile zip line and laser tag fun for students then 2 days of virtual community religious service then on Thursday they will crown Mr. and Mrs. Jarvis at the E.W. Rand Center then on Friday its the Student Talent Show.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 16TH:

Wrapping up the week on Saturday October 16th, The Jarvis Christian College Athletic Hall Of Fame Luncheon will take place beginning at Noon where they will be honoring and inducting 11 former athletes and coaches with special guest speaker Mr. Willie Gregory, Director of Global Community Investment for Nike Inc.

Tickets for the luncheon are available for $50 per person or $300 per table. You can call 903-730-4890 ext. 3003 to purchase tickets now. Following the luncheon, The JCC Women's Volleyball team will have a game starting at 1:00 PM.

BULLDOGS UNDER THE STARS

Finally, the Bulldogs Under The Stars Tailgating event kicks off at 6:00 pm on the front lawn of the Rand Center. You're invited to bring your lawn chairs out to enjoy food, fun and fellowship with alumni and students before the Blue And Gold Basketball games at 7:00 pm which pits former Jarvis men's and women's basketball players versus current student athletes.

For more details on all of these activities for Jarvis Fest, visit Jarvis.edu or call 903-730-4890 ext. 3003.

