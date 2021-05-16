Jason Aldean Sets 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour Dates
Jason Aldean and his band are getting back in the saddle. The country superstar has announced the cities and dates for his upcoming 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour, which is set to launch in Virginia Beach, Va., on Aug. 5.
Aldean announced the tour during his live set at the Bonnaroo Farm on Saturday night (May 15), the second of two nights at the Manchester, Tenn. venue. The dates run through late October and cover much of the South and the Midwest, and include a few shows in the Northwest. The run will conclude in Tampa, Fla., on Oct.30.
“It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean says in a press release. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us -- the band, the crew and me -- happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."
Joining Aldean on his Back in the Saddle Tour will be Hardy and Lainey Wilson. A full list of dates, venues and show details is below.
Tickets for Aldean's 2021 tour are set to go on sale on Friday (May 21) at 10AM local time, though a pre-sale for Citi cardholders will begin on Tuesday (May 18) at noon local time. Visit JasonAldean.com for more details.
Jason Aldean, 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour Dates:
Aug. 5 -- Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 6 -- Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 7 -- Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 12 -- Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*
Aug. 13 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 14 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 19 -- Raleigh, N.C @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 20 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 21 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 27-28 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Sept. 9 -- Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
Sept. 10 -- Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 16 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
Sept. 17 -- Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheater
Sept. 18 -- Portland, Ore. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 23 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 -- Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 25 -- Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 -- Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 1 -- Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Oct. 2 -- Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*
Oct. 7 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center*
Oct. 8 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Oct. 9 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 14 -- Charleston, W.Va. @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
Oct. 15 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*
Oct. 16 -- Birstow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Oct. 21 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Oct. 22 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct. 23 -- Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Oct. 28 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Oct. 29 -- West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Oct. 30 -- Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
* with Lainey Wilson and TBA
