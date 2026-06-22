When you think of rich people in Texas, many think of Elon Musk, currently worth around $845 billion. That is so much money, but he is not the only person in Texas that has worked to create a large amount of wealth. The richest woman in Texas is doing well for herself as she is the 3rd richest person in Texas and richest woman in the United States worth approximately $106 billion dollars.

READ MORE: The 20 Richest Billionaires in Texas Right Now

What Makes Her Texas’ Richest Woman

Most of us dream about being millionaires, but these individuals are billionaires. They have plenty of money, but another factor drivers their success. Sure, they could retire today and go buy an island somewhere and be comfortable for the rest of their lives, but something keeps them wanting to come back and continue their success in business.

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How She Built Her Wealth

Getting back to the richest woman in Texas, she was able to join in on the family business that helped her generate that amount of wealth. The richest woman in Texas is Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. Although she keeps a low profile, most reports confirm that she worked hard to continue the success of the Walmart brand.

Private Life and Interests

Alice is not someone who enjoys the publicity that comes with being rich. She enjoys staying away from the lights and camera to enjoy her life. Just another way to show that Alice is very intelligent.

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker