Texas Police Chief Arrested, Resigns Following Cheating Scandal

In another plot twist in a story that has captivated the internet in recent days, Jason Collier, police chief in Stinnett, Texas has resigned from his position. To make matters worse, he was also arrested on Thursday.

The City of Stinnett Facebook page has also confirmed that Collier has resigned.

Credit: City of Stinnett

According to KAMR, Collier was arrested by the Texas Rangers, taken to the Hutchinson County Jail, and charged with tampering with a government record with the intent to defraud or harm.

Collier's wrongdoings were put on Facebook by his alleged mistress, including a photo of a forged annulment agreement between Collier and his current wife.

In a statement Wednesday, Stinnett City manager said:

The City of Stinnett is aware of the current situation surrounding the Chief of Police Jason Collier. The city is taking this seriously and will be looking into any violations of city policy. As per city policy, we will refrain from commenting on any personal issues of personnel in a public forum.

Collier was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday while the City of Stinnett investigated.

The City of Stinnett's Facebook page was bombarded by 'reviews' calling for Collier's resignation. Many people said that they no longer felt safe in their city with him as the acting police chief.

Of course, social media has taken this story and completely run with it. There's now a Facebook page called 'Jason Collier Netflix Series' - I'm guessing as a petition of sorts to get this crazy Texas narrative written for our own entertainment.