One family in Paris, TX is desperate to find a member of their family. According to Texas EquuSearch Jennifer (Dozier) Jones, age 40, has been missing since Monday March, 7th, 2022.

LAST SEEN:

The 40-year-old Jennifer Dozier of was last seen leaving her residence in Paris, Texas on March 7, 2022. She was in a white, 2018, GMC Terrain Denali with Texas license plate RJZ-4860, the vehicle has two car seats in the back seat.

DESCRIPTION:

Jennifer is described as having long, dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion, and she wears glasses. She has a scar on her upper lip and a tribal tattoo on her upper back. Jennifer also has a port on her right chest.

WHAT WAS SHE WEARING:

At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer was wearing an olive-colored shirt, black leggings, a black leather jacket, and tennis shoes.

texasequusearch.org texasequusearch.org loading...

Paris Police Department is asking anyone who might've seen seen Jennifer since her reported disappearance on Monday, or if you know of her current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning her disappearance to please call the Paris Police Department at (903) 784-6688 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Texas EquuSearch Mounted Search and Recovery Team started in August 2000 with the purpose to provide Volunteer Horse Mounted Search and Recovery for Lost and Missing persons. The team’s existence and purpose is dedicated to the memory of Laura Miller, the daughter of our founding director, Tim Miller. Laura was abducted and murdered in north Galveston County in 1984. Our team is composed of volunteers of various experiences, with many being experienced horse owners.

Luxury Tyler Airbnb Perfect for a Staycation or Friends and Family Coming to Town This Tyler Airbnb is the probably that home you dream about when winning the lottery.