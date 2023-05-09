Body of Missing Texas Man Found Days Later in a Lubbock Field

The search for a missing man has ended following the discovery of a body in north Lubbock County.

In previous reports, authorities said that 21-year-old Cameron Long was was last seen on Friday, May 5th at the Rodeo 4 dancehall college night. They say that Cameron left the dancehall at 2:30 a.m. and was seen 30 minutes later on surveillance cameras at his apartment complex.

KAMC news report that Cameron's mother, Jenna Long, says she spoke with her son an hour after he left Rodeo 4. She also stated that his dog and two handguns were not at his apartment and have not been located. In addition to the missing dog and handguns, the mother revealed she had discovered that her son had not re-enrolled into college for the Spring semester as he had previously led her to believe.

Jenna Long says that these newly discovered facts give her cause for alarm.

Discovery of Vehicle, Search Efforts

On May 5, the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office reportedly encountered Cameron's vehicle at Farm-to-Market Road 2641 and County Road 6200 after a call was made about an abandoned vehicle. When Cameron was initially reported missing on May 7, the connection between the missing man and the abandoned vehicle was not immediately made

It was after authorities asked the public for assistance in locating Cameron that officers were urged to return to where they had first come into contact with the abandoned 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was registered to Cameron Long.

In the pursuant search of the area, the body of Cameron Long was located.

The question of why the connection was not made and the discovery of the body delayed. Witness living in the area stated that a helicopter and EMS crews were present on the scene. Authorities have not currently released details as to answer questions of whether a sufficient search of the area was immediately made during the initial welfare check. .

Cameron's cause of death is currently pending until an autopsy is done. At this time authorities do not suspect foul play.

It is not immediately clear if Cameron's dog and the two handguns were also located at the scene.

