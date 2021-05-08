Jon Pardi Picks Up Spirits in the Video for ‘Tequila Little Time’ [Watch]

Jon Pardi goes beachside for his fun and flirty "Tequila Little Time" video.

The summer-friendly clip sees the country star playing the role of bartender at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club in Orange Beach, Fla., when a distraught young woman walks in, asking to hang up flyers advertising her lost dog, Cowboy. Pardi tries to bring a smile to her face by dancing around the bar as he shakes up her cocktail and lends an ear to the heartsick woman, who is unaware that Cowboy is running around the beach as they speak, bringing joy to each person he meets — from a real cowboy sitting on the dock to a group of friends playing a round of beach volleyball.

When a mariachi band comes into the beachfront bar, Pardi continues to pick her spirits up by showing off his goofy dance moves, enticing her to dance as he sings, "It's good to see you laughin' / I guess this had to happen / Now let's just get to dancin' / 'Cause I want tequila little time with you."

Unbeknownst to the love birds, Cowboy makes his way into the bar, watching as Pardi twirls her around the dance floor. The dog mom locks eyes with her pup as Pardi dips her, the video ending with Cowboy offering Pardi a handshake.

"Tequila Little Time" is the third single off Pardi's chart-topping 2019 album, Heartache Medication. It follows the Top 5 single "Ain't Always the Cowboy" and the title track, which became Pardi's fourth No. 1 hit. Pardi has also teamed up with label mate Lauren Alaina on her latest single, "Getting Over Him."

