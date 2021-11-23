**Jucy's has since reached out to us and let us know this is not their exact recipe. Sorry about that Jucy's, unfortunately they did not send their exact recipe to us.**

The first time I went to Jucy's Hamburgers I ordered my meal and thought that was the end of my food selection. I was not expecting to find a magical pinto beans to be readily available for all of their customers to enjoy. I almost made the mistake of not trying the beans, and I'm really glad I didn't make that mistake. There are many people here in East Texas that love those beans just as much as I do and the recipe was recently posted to a Longview social media group, so of course I had to share Jucy's pinto bean recipe with you.

There were lots of comments made on the social media post with the recipe regarding little changes that had been made that people really enjoy. One comment said there was too much brown sugar and Cajun seasoning so they put in half that amount. I like the recipe just the way it is so I would keep the original recipe if I were to make the beans at home.

Do You Have to Soak the Beans?

Soaking the beans prior to maxing them with the other ingredients is up to you, it won't change the flavor either way. But, if you soak the beans it will make the cooking time much faster.

Here the Recipe for Jucy's Beans

One pound of dried pinto beans

1/4 lbs. fried bacon ends, chopped into small pieces

One large jalapeno, cut in strips or sliced

1/2 large onion

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons fiesta pinto bean seasoning

1 teaspoon coarse black pepper

1/2 cup of brown sugar

4 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning

Add water so it's an inch or two higher than the beans, you can add more during the cooking process. Be careful to not add too much water.

Put bacon and drippings in with the beans, bring to a boil then reduce heat. Next add chili powder, pinto bean seasoning, pepper, garlic powder, jalapeno, and onion. When the beans are halfway done, add brown sugar and Cajun seasoning.

Optional, you can add 1/3 lb of ground beef if you want meat in with the beans. Don't try to speed up the process just be patient and wait for the beans to finish.

It seems like the recipe should be more difficult than that, but that's it. Enjoy!

My First Trip to Jucy's Tacos I finally took the time to stop at Jucy's Tacos while in Longview over the weekend. It was so good.

If You Want an Astonishing Burger in Longview Check These Places If you're looking for a fantastic burger in Longview here is where you should go: