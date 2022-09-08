In ’23 Luke Combs will Bring Some Texas With Him on Both U.S. & World Tours
In 2023, Luke Combs will kick off his tour in Texas, wrap up in London and include stops in Australia, Norway, Belgium, Ireland and there will be a couple Texas bands out there with him.
The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee has developed a friendship with both Cody Johnson and Cleto Cordero of Flatland Cavalry and now both will be supporting him on tour next year.
Combs and his team have got great taste as Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb will open the American dates, while fellow CMA Male Vocialist of the Year nominee Cody Johnson, and Lane Pittman will open the first set of international dates.
Luke Combs' 2023 World Tour Dates:
March 25 — Arlington, TX *
April 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. *
April 15 — Nashville, Tenn. *
April 22 — Detroit, Mich. *
April 29 — Pittsburgh, Pa. *
May 6 — Chicago, Ill. *
May 13 — Minneapolis, Minn. *
May 20 — Boise, Idaho *
May 27 — Vancouver, B.C. *
June 3 — Edmonton, A.B. *
June 10 — Kansas City, Mo. *
June 17 — St. Louis, Mo. *
July 8 — Tampa, Fla. *
July 15 — Charlotte, N.C. *
July 22 — Foxborough, Mass. *
Aug. 9 — Auckland, New Zealand +
Aug. 11 — Brisbane, Australia +
Aug. 16 — Sydney, Australia +
Aug. 20 — Melbourne, Australia +
Aug. 23 — Adelaide, Australia +
Aug. 26 — Perth, Australia +
Sept. 30 — Oslo, Norway
Oct. 1 — Stockholm, Sweden
Oct. 4 — Copenhagen, Denmark
Oct. 6 — Hamburg, Germany
Oct. 7 — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Oct. 8 — Paris, France
Oct. 10 — Zurich, Switzerland
Oct. 11 — Brussels, Belgium
Oct. 13 — Dublin, Ireland
Oct. 14 — Belfast, N. Ireland
Oct. 16 — Glasgow, U.K.
Oct. 17 — Manchester, U.K.
Oct. 19 — London, U.K.
* With Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb
+ With Cody Johnson, Lane Pittman