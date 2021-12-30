Tis The Season For Scamming!

We all know that folks that get desperate around the holidays and resort to some pretty wild things and most of the scamming as of late has come from folks using Facebook. We recently told you about a Facebook page scam involving the grocery store Aldi's and now we're learning of another scamming on the "book".

Someone is using Facebook to steal money from vendors.

Carl Court

According to a post on Tyler Parks And Recreation's Facebook page, someone claiming to work with Tyler Parks and Rec has been attempting to scam vendors on their Facebook event pages.

What Should I Be Looking Our For?

hynci

The alleged "scammer" is going around asking folks to pay for events they plan to attend using a "third party" app or asking you to make a payment to a "personal" PayPal account which is something Tyler Parks and Rec would never ask you to. While most of their events are free to the public, any paid events can be paid in person or online through EventBrite. In addition, their staff will never use their own personal Facebook pages to try to get your payment information.

So What Do I Do If It Looks Like A Scam?

For starters, all events with the Tyler Parks and Recreation department can be confirmed on their website at www.TylerParksandRec.com or by contacting Parks Admin at (903) 531-1370 or (903) 531-1371. If you are concerned you may be dealing with a scammer, please contact them immediately before you make any payments. Don't get got and remember, if you're not sure, don't be afraid to ask!



Our Favorite Red Flag Posts

5 New Year, New Me Ideas To Start On In Tyler, TX Our friends at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler recommend a few programs and classes that you can sign up for to start on your "new year, new me" goals!