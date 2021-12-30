5 Ideas To Start On Your New Year, New Me Goals In Tyler, TX

It's Feels Good To Start Something New!

We've come to the end of 2021 and despite all the grim the news out there, we're going to try to remain optimistic and hopeful that things will get better for everybody. With a new year comes the hope for new things and its never too early to start working on becoming the person you want to be.

Do You Want To Improve?

Thinkstock

At this time of the year, everyone wants to reflect and take inventory on areas where they want to do better. Maybe you want to lose some of those "pandemic pounds" or maybe you want an opportunity to meet more people and make new friends. Well, thanks to our friends at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler, we have a few ideas for you!

The Glass Recreation Center is open during the winter months and having a membership sale.

Shawn Knight | TSM

If you're ready to start on your "New Year, New Me" journey, our friends at the Glass Recreation Center has a few ideas for you plus you can sign up for an annual membership on Jan. 3 through Jan. 31 for only $25. They have lots of events and classes to choose from or you can just sign up and enjoy their weight room, indoor walking track and indoor courts. Check out some of the offerings in the gallery below and if you're ready, get with your family or friends and start something special in 2022 to become the new "you" you always wanted to be!

5 New Year, New Me Ideas To Start On In Tyler, TX Our friends at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler recommend a few programs and classes that you can sign up for to start on your "new year, new me" goals!

