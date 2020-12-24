Keep Up With Santa’s Progress with the NORAD Santa Tracker

I'm writing this story as of 8:45 Thursday morning, December 24, and already, Santa Claus has delivered over 1 billion presents as he currently makes his way over the Philippines.

Yes, Santa is well into his busiest day and night of the year. It's Christmas Eve and Santa should be making his way into the East Texas area sometime near midnight tonight. That schedule may change depending upon the weather conditions that he and his reindeer face. The weather in East Texas should be perfect for Santa though. It'll be clear with temperatures into the 20s.

Once again this year, you can keep up with the exact whereabouts of Santa by way of the United States Government and their Santa NORAD Tracker. Not only will you be able to find out where Santa is currently located, you can get a 3-D look at Santa and the reindeer as well as some of the captured videos as he passed by some of the bigger cities of the world.

Merry Christmas and may God bless your family and keep you safe this holiday season.