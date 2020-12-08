(Please stay safe, socially distance, and wear a mask.)

There are still plenty of options around East Texas to enjoy the season. Whether you want to get out of the house or stay right there on your couch at home. Here's a couple of options to consider this Saturday, December 12:

Christmas on the Square in downtown Tyler

Every second Saturday is Hit the Bricks in downtown Tyler, and Saturday, December 12, is no exception. While it's ever imperative that we continue to practice social distancing and safety guidelines, there are still options to get and celebrate the season.

'Tis the season, so you can expect seasonal flair and holiday-oriented fun as downtown businesses and venues come alive—both on and off the square.

This Saturday is 'Christmas on the Square' from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.! This is a free event that the whole family will enjoy. Some of the festive festivities to look forward to include live music, a snow playground, 'jump 'n party,' games, and of course vendors offering their interesting wares and services to peruse. Yes, Santa will there, too!

Liberty Live: ETSO Holiday Brass and Friends

Tara Holley

If you'd rather keep it close to the house but still want to enjoy some holiday cheer, thankfully technology has made it possible. The East Texas Symphony Orchestra has teamed up with the Liberty Hall in downtown Tyler as a part of the 'Liberty Live' series. This Saturday you can watch members of the ETSO perform a concert of some of your favorite holiday songs right there from the comfort of your couch.

How delightful is that? Enjoy 'Liberty Live: ETSO Holiday Brass and Friends' via livestream from the Liberty Hall Facebook page.

And of course, you can do both. ;) Stay safe.