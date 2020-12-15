Santa Doesn’t Want Your Stale Cookies ‘N Milk Under The Xmas Tree

You know Dasher and Prancer and Rudolph and 'nem want carrots under the Christmas tree, but what snack(s) are you going to leave for Santa this year? You better come correct because she doesn't want any stale cookies and milk this time!

Did I say "she"? Yeah, I didn't misspeak. Oh, you didn't know? The snacks are for Mrs. Claus! Santa was packing up the sleigh in his garage and Mrs. Claus came running in there yelling that he better remember he's supposed to be bringing to her some of that good food from Texas on his way home from delivering toys to the good boys and all the good girls in the world!

So, what "snacks" did Mrs. Claus ask Santa to bring her this year? I've got the answer, so keep on reading!