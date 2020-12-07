Enjoy A “Winter Market” In Mineola December 11 and 12

I'm gonna tell ya a little secret. Please forgive me in advance.

I don't always enjoy Christmas or holiday shopping. It's not that I don't love seeking out interesting things to gift to my beloved friends and family that I hope will delight them. I even enjoy the crisp weather and bustling about. I think what can be frustrating for me is the insane crowds and manic vibes I get sometimes.

Granted, this year there's a chance the crowds may be somewhat smaller. On the one hand, we want everyone to be safe. On the other, if we can maintain a wise social distance from fellow shoppers, and wear a festive, but protective mask, anything we can do to support small business owners is a beautiful endeavor.

Which is why...I particularly adore shopping at our local East Texas winter markets.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The "Winter Market" is coming to the Mineola Civic Center on December 11 and 12. Christmas shopping in a small town setting with our local East Texas businesses and craftspeople while perusing home- and handmade items sounds delightfully Christmas-spirit inducing. Also, I love taking in the works of our local East Texas artists. If this sounds like something you'd enjoy, too, maybe I'll see ya there.

If you have kiddos, bring them! Santa will be there for picture-taking and be sure and sign up for door prizes!

Holiday shopping, food, fun, local artisans, and local musicians. There will be free pictures with Santa, raffles and an ornament table for children to make and take home so bring the kiddos!

Connect with them on their Facebook event page here.