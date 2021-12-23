Santa Gives East Texans An Unprecedented Look Into His Home On Zillow

Get our free mobile app

I am pretty sure if you have kids they've asked what Santa's house looks like at the North Pole. I know, because I've been asked that question by kids who aren't my own! Well, now we have a clear picture of what it looks like thanks to the jolly, big guy himself.

Santa granted the folks at Zillow unprecedented access to his 25-acre property in the North Pole to get a special look inside his home, his study and some of the elves' quarters. Santa's home in the North Pole is nestled among 25 acres of snow-covered evergreen trees that is surrounded by a community of tiny elf homes, a barn with stables that house all the reindeer that pull the sleigh along with a dedicated stall for one special reindeer that lights and leads the way.

What does Santa's house look like?

Santa lives in a modest 3 bedroom 2 bath 2500 sq. ft. log cabin that was built in the 1800s but it has all the modern conveniences that he needs to keep track of children's behavior and movements. According to Zillow, the last remodel of the property happened in 2013, but they've made a few additions along the way.

Santa has a lot of help year-round, so he provides some tiny homes for his elves to live in. He's amassed quite a few 150 sq ft. tiny cottages for them, along with his toy workshop, reindeer stables and a decked-out garage for his sleigh.

Where do all the elves live?

Santa has a pretty sweet setup for his elves. He's created a village that features three different styles of cottages for them to live in and all of them are stocked with necessities for mind, body and health along with some ways to relax after all of the hard work they've put in throughout the last year.

How much does Santa's place cost?

Since the property isn't actually listed on Zillow, they have an estimator on the site and it estimates his Old World charm place to be valued at around $1,031,401. Now let's take a look!

