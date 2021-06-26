Kelly Clarkson has sold her massive Tennessee mansion after four years on the market.

The pop and sometime country singer and TV personality secured a buyer after re-listing the property for $6.95 million in February of 2021. According to online listings, the sale closed on June 17 for $6.3 million. That price marks a more than $2 million decrease from the $8.75 million asking price Clarkson set when she and her now-estranged husband, talent manager Brandon Blackstock, first listed the jaw-dropping estate for sale in 2017.

The 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot mansion enters into an ornate two-story entryway that leads to sweeping double staircases, and the main floor also boasts formal living and dining areas, a wet bar next to the pool table and more. The property features a basement with custom horse bar stools, a built-in home theater and four built-in bunk beds.

The estate is situated on a wooded lakefront lot in the affluent Nashville suburb of Hendersonville, Tenn. The grounds of the 4-acre property also include a sand volleyball court, a circular driveway with an imposing water fountain and a backyard that resembles a park, with brick tree-lined paths and a children's playland.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June of 2020, and she has also listed her mansion in California for sale for just under $9 million after moving into another home.

