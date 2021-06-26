Miranda Lambert brings grit and energy to Hank Snow’s classic song “I’m Movin’ On,” which she covered for The Ice Road's multi-genre soundtrack.

Using the edgier side of her voice, a la "Little Red Wagon," Lambert nails the drive of the fast-moving tune, while capturing the storytelling aspect of the original.

The song, which has no real chorus, contains seven verses about a truck driver who's movin’ on. It first debuted in 1950 and held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country music chart for 21 weeks, a record that still stands today.

Rambunctious twin fiddles lead the charge in the Jay Joyce production of Lambert's recording, which creates the kind of tension and excitement that get your blood pumping and your boots stomping.

The Ice Road is a Netflix movie starring Liam Neeson that follows the story of an ice road trucker who leads a mission across a frozen ocean to rescue miners in a collapsed diamond mine.

“That hard-charging sense of the road is a real common ground between rock, country and Americana," Big Machine Label Group founder and chairman Scott Borchetta says in a press release. "Musicians live the road life. They know the freedom, the speed, the gone and the get there — and every single artist on this soundtrack understands exactly why these songs have such enduring appeal.”

Other country artists featured on the soundtrack to The Ice Road include Carly Pearce, who delivers her version of Kathy Mattea’s road anthem from the late ‘80s, “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses.”

Americana artist Jason Isbell opens the soundtrack with a Johnny Cash favorite, "All I Do Is Drive." The Man in Black's son, John Carter Cash, is also featured with the Assassinz and Robin Zander on a metal jam called "Heart of Steel."

Tim McGraw lends his vocals to a nostalgic take on the Cars’ “Drive.” Luke Combs’ “Hurricane” is included in the soundtrack, and Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox’s upcoming debut solo single, “We Got Fight,” plays in the film’s end credits.

Brantley Gilbert and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard sing on “Rubber Meets the Road” (written by Hubbard, RaeLynn, Chris Locke and Drew Kennedy). Country rockers the Cadillac Three cover "Six Days on the Road," featuring an upright bass. The song went to Number 1 in 1963 for Dave Dudley.

Rockers Rob Zombie and NIkki SIxx team up with John 5 and Tommy Clufetos on another Hank Snow tune, "I've Been Everywhere," most famously recorded by Johnny Cash.