Kilgore College Rangerette And Hallsville High School Grad Makes Houston Texans Cheerleaders

There's currently a lot of questions surrounding football this fall. College football fans are still wondering what classes for students are going to look like, meanwhile, NFL fans have already lost their preseason games. It's all a big blur.

However, for the athletes on the sidelines, the season is still a go! So from us here in the Tyler-Longview market, we want to extend a BIG congratulations to Morgan Covin from Diana, TX on making the 2020-2021 Houston Texans Cheerleaders squad!

Auditions worked differently this year, as they did for a lot of squads including the World-Famous Kilgore College Rangerettes. Because of COVID-19, the announcement of who made the team had to be done differently too. Instead of the finalists being there in person, the Houston Texans organization reached out to its biggest fans (seriously the BIGGEST), coaches, and season ticket holders to put together a video congratulating each woman that made the team.

You can watch the video announcement here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=290396052020378

It's no surprise to me that Morgan made the team given her history as a World Famous Kilgore College Rangerette - seriously, those young ladies are insanely talented and very well-coached - and dancing at Stephen F. Austin University.

We may not know what the 2020-2021 NFL season will look like, but you'd better believe East Texas will be cheering loudly for you! Congratulations Morgan!