The Kilgore, Texas Police Department has arrested a woman who is accused of the sexual assault of a child. The arrest was made last Saturday.

21-year-old Monica Ann Sanchez of Kilgore, TX was arrested and taken into custody on Saturday on three counts according to the judicial records: As an educator, she allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with one of her students. She is also charged with sexual assault of a child, and with assault causing bodily injury.

According to the Kilgore Independent School District website, a female named Monica Sanchez was employed as an aide in the English as a Second Language Department at KISD.

Monica Ann Sanchez was being held in the Gregg County Jail with a bond set for her three charges at $26,000.

She has since been released on bond. KLTV reports that the Kilgore Police Department didn't have anyone available to comment on the situation with Ms. Sanchez last Saturday.

No additional information has yet been released regarding the circumstances surrounding this arrest and certainly, none are expected regarding the minor who was unfortunately involved in this situation.

Although these kinds of charges have been taken seriously in many cases for years, ever since Senate Bill 7 was signed by Governor Abbott and has gone into effect as of September 2017, there has been even more of a focus on these types of crimes.

According to SB 7, educators who engage in these types of inappropriate behaviors with students can face the loss of their certification as an educator and even their pension. Even administrations who are convicted of having "turned a blind eye" to these kinds of inappropriate relationships can be punished.

