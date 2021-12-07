Kilgore, TX Police Searching For A Bonnet Booze Bandit

Maybe she was getting ready to get her hair done or maybe she just didn't feel like looking cute to go stealing but whatever the case, Kilgore Police would like to have a word with the lady in the photo above.

She's Accused Of Theft

According to a post from the Kilgore PD Facebook page, the "bonnet booze bandit" was involved in a theft of alcohol from H&L Liquor, located at 2000 S Henderson Blvd on December 3rd, 2021.



Judging from the comments and jokes made in the original post, whoever managed to snap a photo of her as she was leaving the scene of her alleged crime did a great job because Kilgore Police have already identified her and are now asking for the public's help to bring her in. She was seen driving a Chevrolet in the photo below.

Kilgore PD Facebook

While I personally feel sad that this person felt the need to steal, I don't feel bad putting them on blast, especially if you gone leave the house looking like that to go commit a crime. At least the bonnet matches the outfit, I'll give her that. I also wonder what she allegedly took? Maybe she's working on bonnets made out of Crown Royal bags?

Hot 107.9 Staff Photo

If you have any information regarding this person or crime, please contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or Joshua.Sims@cityofkilgore.com. Please reference Kilgore PD case number 2112-0136. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Longview, TX Cold Weather Tips With the Texas grid still questionable going into the winter months, the City of Longview has a few safety tips to help keep you warm!

Abandoned Tyler Retail Space on Spring Street This small area of Tyler has significant history to the city. It was once a hopeful modern retail space that never took off. You can now imagine this area as a scene in The Walking Dead.