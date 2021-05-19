Kilgore, Your Chick-fil-A’s Grand Opening Is In Early June

Get our free mobile app

The most sought after chicken sandwich and chicken nuggets in the fast food world is FINALLY coming to Kilgore.

Currently, if residents of Kilgore have a craving for a fried chicken sandwich and their favorite happened to be Chick-fil-A, it meant making a trip to Longview to satisfy that craving. From Kilgore to the nearest Chick-fil-A is a good twenty minute drive to either a location on 4th Street and Loop 281, or Loop 281 and Gilmer Road, or the Longview Mall. That drive will no longer be necessary when Kilgore's very own Chick-fil-A opens soon.

The past few months we've seen Chick-fil-A expand beyond their three stand alone locations in Tyler and two in Longview in addition to the mall locations and the pop up locations in downtown Tyler, UT Tyler and TJC campuses and a location in Marshall. Chick-fil-A has opened new locations in Jacksonville and most recently off of I-20 in Lindale. The newest location in Kilgore is scheduled to open Wednesday, June 9th at 6:30 a.m. and is located on N. Kilgore Street at Texas Highway 42.

The newest location sits right near one of the famous Kilgore oil derrick towers, so you can't miss it. Another sign you can't miss it will be the line in the drive thru. Although this line can look intimidating, it moves rather quickly, I know from experience. Give me a 12 piece nugget meal, sub potato chips for fries and a large unsweet tea along with four Chick-fil-A sauces and I am set. Yeah, it may seem like a lot, but have you dipped their potato chips in that sauce yet? If not, you're missing out.

The Kilgore location is looking to fill several open positions for employment too.

