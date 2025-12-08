Is Michael Bublé covering "All I Want for Christmas," leaving you wanting more... for Christmas? Is Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" not gettin' you rockin'? Is the biggest Christmas song of all time, Bing Crosby's "White Christmas," unable to fix your three-sizes-too-small heart? Welp, Uncle Koe can fix that.

Here comes Santa Koe, here comes Santa Koe, right down Santa Koe Lane. We've got exactly what you need -- Koe has reimagined all of your favorite Christmas classics. One listen, and your Christmas will be white, both you and your tree will be rocking, and that tiny little heart of yours? It'll be like 100 sizes too big (in a good way).

Koe Wetzel Sings The Christmas Classics

If you need more Koe for Christmas, remember that last year he released several classic Christmas songs for us. You can check out Wetzel's Wonderland right here. Nothing like the Christmas songs we love mixed with that Koe Wetzel East Texas twang and rock'n guitar riffs.

