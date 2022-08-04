Koe Wetzel “Leaks” Brand New Song, Here’s How to Hear it Now

We've been impatiently waiting for Koe Wetzel's new album Hell Paso since late January. Well, guys, an interesting development on that front this afternoon. As we gear up for our inaugural Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, TX with Koe and Nelly -- Koe just hit us with something new.

This afternoon Koe told fans to call him and posted a phone number. I'm not going to lie I was hesitant to dial it, but I eventually did and was glad that I had. It's a :30 second clip of a brand new song.

Call it for yourself. Hey, maybe we'll get the entire album tonight? At least a full new song, right?

So back to Rose City Music Festival... TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW. From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, and the first-ever Koe Wetzel's Incredible Music Festival, we are proud to bring the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, starring Koe Wetzel and Nelly, to the Square in Tyler on October 8th.

Townsquare Media, 101.5 KNUE, 107.3 KISSFM, MIX 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1, and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, are proud to welcome the biggest, most eclectic concert lineup in the history of downtown Tyler. We've got something for pretty much everyone here. This one's going to be record-breaking, y'all.

We are excited to come out swinging with a massive lineup including East Texas native and Platinum selling country-rocker, Koe Wetzel, and Multi-Platinum selling, Grammy award winning rapper, Nelly.

But that's not all. We're also proud to bring '22 American Idol Top-5 finisher and Tyler native Fritz Hager III, and local alternative and classic rock cover band Untold Story.

VIP Tickets are long gone, but we've still General Admission ticket available. For best results click here and get yours now.

