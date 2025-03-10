Koe Wetzel Now Owns America’s Fastest Growing Light Beer

Koe Wetzel's not a businessman; the East Texas native is a business, man. And for Koe business is good, man. Wetzel's latest venture finds him entering into the beer business.

Today it was announced that Wetzel has taken an equity stake in Outlaw Beer. A beer company that claims the title of "the fastest-growing domestic light beer in the U.S."

Koe Wetzel Now Owns A Part of Outlaw Beer

I haven't tried the beer yet, but it's been on my radar since I first heard about them earlier this year, I'd read about this new beer now being available in all 254 Texas counties. With Koe now involved, I'm even more intrigued.

“This was a no-brainer. Koe Wetzel embodies the Outlaw spirit in every way—fearless, unapologetic and deeply connected to his fans,” said Ari Opsahl, CEO of Outlaw & Tivoli Brewing Co. “This partnership isn’t just about sponsorship; it’s about brand integration... Wetzel isn’t just a musician—he’s a movement."

Be on the lookout, chances are next time you stop by the beerstore in Texas you'll be able to find Outlaw Beer, and no doubt, it'll be being served up ice-cold at Koe shows everywhere.

More about Outlaw Beer:

Brewed by Tivoli Brewing Company, Outlaw Light Beer represents a legacy of resilience, innovation and craftsmanship. With roots dating back to 1859, Tivoli has endured Prohibition and natural disasters, emerging stronger each time to create exceptional beers. Outlaw embodies this spirit with its crisp, easy-drinking and refreshing profile, designed for those who appreciate hard work and good times. More resilient than the average beer company and more fun, Outlaw is a celebration of dreamers and doers, crafted with pride for everyone’s enjoyment.

Koe released his first-ever live album on February 28th, 2025. Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour" features 13 songs recorded during his tour, including "Twister," "Drunk Driving," and more.