Kolby Cooper is highlighting some of his biggest '90s country influences in his new song, and he's letting Taste of Country readers see the new visualizer before anyone else. "This Song Don't Make No Sense" premieres exclusively via Taste of Country on Friday morning (Sept. 17).

The Texas-born young country singer brings all of his country and rock influences to bear on the song, which is accompanied by a fun visualizer in which Cooper performs on stage and also shares clips of his life backstage.

The country-rock track allows the rising 22-year-old country singer to show off his guitar skills alongside his vocal chops. The title centers around a clever play on words as the narrator ruefully reflects that the love song he's written for a now-erstwhile love no longer makes any sense.

"'This Song Don't Make No Sense' is a song I wanted to highlight a lot of my '90s country influences in," Cooper tells Taste of Country. "Think guys like Brooks & Dunn, Diamond Rio and Restless Heart. I think they could listen to this and really dig it.”

Cooper released his first song independently when he was barely out of high school and still living in his small hometown in East Texas. He amassed a following online in short order, earning more than 120 million streams with his music, and leveraged that success into a deal with BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records in partnership with Combustion Music.

He released a six-song EP titled Boy From Anderson County on Aug. 6, and Cooper will spend much of the rest of 2021 on the road to promote the new project.

