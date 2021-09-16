Whenever I hear about stories like this I just think about if it was my family, I would want everyone to do as much as possible to help bring him or her home. So, let's work together to spread the word about 55 year old James Burks Jr who is missing out of Tyler.

What makes this case extra special is that Mr. Burks suffers from seizures and memory loss, which makes it easier for him to get into dangerous situations without realizing the danger. Mr. Burks was last seen on the 1600 block of Charlotte Drive on August 31st, 2021. With it being 2+ weeks since making contact with any friends or family people are really worried about his safety.

More Details to Help Describe James Burks Jr Who is Missing Out of Tyler

Mr. Burks is right around 6' tall and weighs approximately 235 lbs. He was last seen with short black curly hair and brown eyes. That is all the information that has been released by the Tyler Police Department at this time but if more information is released we will be sure to pass along those details.

If You Have Any Information on Where James Burks Jr Might Be Who Should You Contact?

If you see James Burks Jr or know where he might possibly be please reach out to law enforcement immediately. Detective Main is working this case and can be reached at 903-531-1025.

Please do what you can to spread the word and share this information so Mr. Burks can get home quickly and friends and family members can quit worrying about his location.

