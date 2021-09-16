Sometimes, I really miss the 1980's.

Not *everything* of course. But, there were many things to love about that era. Maybe part of that is just common nostalgia for a time when many of our lives were a bit simpler--or at least that's how we remember it today. :)

I've also appreciated Brookshire's Grocery Company for many years.

In our 2021 world it seems no one has as much time to spend talking with friends and neighbors. Often times, customer service isn't *quite* what it "used to be." Or at least, what we'd hope it would be.

And that's exactly one of the things I admire about this East Texas company. They've always strived to hold to a standard of excellence over the years in a variety of ways.

That includes what goes into the stores, how the stores are run, customer service, and even how employees are treated. I mean, there's a reason Brookshire's has been named one of the best companies to work for in Texas many times.

And I tell ya, when you watch this music video they did back in 1982, which I'll share with you below, you can see how even in their marketing endeavors they've always sought to go a bit above and beyond.

This video is set up almost like a musical! I wonder if they had to have someone come in and professional "block" them (a theatre term) into these different scenes or if they organized it themselves.

Yes, there are some moments that are SO very 1980's, they're likely to make you smile and even sweetly chuckle a little (like we all do when we see photos or videos of ourselves from that time.) There's even some '80's rap in there! Love it. ;)

And honestly, that's one of my favorite parts--there's a sweet earnestness to this video that is endearing.

And some of these shots and effects they used were quite challenging to do back in 1982. Seriously--KUDOS to the Brookshire's team from 1982 AND today for holding to that standard of excellence, innovation, and outright FUN not found everywhere.

Here's a few highlights from the video--I'll share the link at the bottom so you can watch it with the music.

And here's the video in full for your viewing pleasure:

