Kyle Park & Wife Brandi Welcome Beautiful Baby Girl

It's been a big start to 2021 for Kyle and Brandi Park. The couple welcomed their first baby, a little girl, over the weekend.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Lyla Marie was born Sunday afternoon, weighing in at 6 lbs 7 oz, and measuring 21 inches long. Her proud new daddy took to his socials this afternoon to share the news with fans:

She’s perfect and amazing and beautiful, just like her mama. We’re finally home, Brandi and baby are healthy, and I’m the luckiest man in the world. Y’all say hi to Lyla Marie!

In addition to welcoming a beautiful baby girl, Brandi was also the inspiration behind her husband's 2019 hit, "Every Day Kind of Love," she also starred in the music video for it. Give it a watch up top. And a big congratulations to The Parks from all of us here at Radio Texas, LIVE!

Be listening for all of your favorite Texas and Red Dirt every Saturday night on Radio Texas, LIVE! Download our app to listen to it all day, every day, commercial free. Click here for IOS, or here for ANDROID. Also, give my new podcast a listen; Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.